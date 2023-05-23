A 27-year old man, Mima Chinecherem, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing an 80-year old woman, Felicia Aderibigbe. five days ago.

Mrs Aderibigbe was reported missing on 17 May, after she failed to return from her farm in Ore, Odigbo LGA.

The matter was reported at the Otu police divisional headquarters the following day.

Mrs Aderibigbe’s body was later found at the edge of her farm after several days of search by the community.

Many in the community believed she was raped and strangled to death.

Reports of rape of elderly women have been rife in the area in recent weeks, scaring women from going to their farms without an escort.

Police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, told journalists in Akure that Mr Chinecherem was later arrested after a palm frond was found planted in front of Mrs Aderibigbe’s house.

Mr Chinecherem was linked to the murder, being a palm wine tapper.

After his house was searched, the mobile phone of the old woman was recovered from him.

During interrogation at the police headquarters, Mr Chinecherem said he picked the cutlass, bucket and mask recovered from him at the boundary of the deceased’s farm.

When asked the reason for the palm frond, he said it was the deceased children who cut and dropped it on their mother’s farmland, so he decided to take it to their house around 10 p.m. and told them they would understand the meaning the next day.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said the suspect would be charged to court after further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police also paraded Gbege Mustapha, aged 29, a Togolese who allegedly murdered a 58-year old woman, Adijat Olaoye, while attempting to rape her.

He had broken into the woman’s room with the intent to rape her.

“While struggling with the woman, he hit her head hard on the floor, and that attracted the attention of neighbours.

“She was found bleeding and was immediately taken to a hospital. She later died in the hospital as a result of the injuries.”

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police.

