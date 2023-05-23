The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has announced the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Benedict Oramah, a professor, as Keynote Speaker at its 14th Commencement Ceremony on 27 May.

A statement by the university’s spokesperson, Daniel Okereke, said Mr Oramah will join a list of the private institution’s commencement keynote speakers that included the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth, and the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Mr Oramah will also on the eve of the commencement ceremony, commission two new buildings- the School of Law and School of Engineering Complexes.

He said the new buildings are expected to expand and further modernise facilities for law and engineering education at the university.

Mr Okereke quoted the interim President of AUN, Attahir Yusuf, also a professor, as describing Mr Oramah as a leading expert in his field “with over three decades of experience in international trade and finance.”

“Professor Oramah has written over 30 articles on various African economic and trade-related topics, many of which have been published in leading international journals,” he said.

About Oramah

Mr Oramah, who holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics, is a Professor of International Trade and Finance.

In October 2008, he was appointed Executive Vice President of the Bank, a position he held until he was appointed President of Afreximbank at the 22nd Annual General Meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, in June 2015.

The African Export-Import Bank was established in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank (AfDB) by African Governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African financial institutions and private sectors. It is headquartered in Cairo and operates branches from Abuja, Abidjan, Harare, Kampala, and Yaoundé.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

