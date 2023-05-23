The attention of the PREMIUM TIMES management has been drawn to a purported partnership between the newspaper and Hope Ambassadors for Peace in Africa Initiative on an upcoming programme on Tuesday.

Invitation cards and letters have gone around social media platforms that PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with Hope Ambassadors for Peace in Africa Initiative will put together a programme themed: “heroes of good governance lecture series and award presentation.”

PREMIUM TIMES wishes to inform the general public to disregard the unfounded collaboration with Hope Ambassadors for Peace in Africa Initiative. This newspaper is not partnering with the group and has no relationship with it on any matter.

PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria’s foremost investigative medium, based in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja, began operations over a decade ago and has built a reputation as an accountability media, attracting millions of local and international audiences over the period.

READ ALSO:

The Hope Ambassadors for Peace in Africa Initiative group has “apologised” to PREMIUM TIMES for “wrongly using their name as partners for a programme slated to hold on Tuesday, 23rd May 2023.”

In a letter to PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, the group said they have “formally retracted and withdrawn” the acronym of this newspaper as a partner and collaborator in their upcoming programme.

The letter signed by the group’s president, Frank Chinedu, stated that going forward “banners, programmes, awards, presentations and announcements will not carry Premium Times as partner.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

