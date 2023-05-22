The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet in preparation for the official handover ceremony to a new administration on 29th May.

The permanent secretary, the office of the secretary to the state government, Bilkisu Maimota, made the announcement on Monday.

“As the second tenure of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje expires on 29th May 2023, it’s deemed necessary for all public officers holding political appointments to hand over the affairs of their offices in line with established procedures.

“In this vein, I am to formally request such public officers holding political appointments include commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, personal assistants, board members (except Kano state civil service servants holding the position of Executive Secretaries and Managing Directors of parastatals and government-owned companies) to hand over the affairs of their offices including all government properties in their possession to permanent secretaries or directors administration and general services latest by Friday 26th May 2023,” Mrs Maimota said.

Meanwhile, she said the announcement exempted government appointees whose tenures are yet to expire as guided by relevant laws of their establishments.

“It should be noted that, however, the public officers appointed into organizations that are tenure based and whose tenure has not expired should continue to hold office as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments,” the statement added.

She said Mr Ganduje expressed gratitude and appreciation for the contributions the officials rendered towards the development of the state.

The governor wished them well in their endeavour, she added.

