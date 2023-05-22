Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, on Sunday hailed Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote ahead of the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Mr Otedola said history would be made in the Nigerian energy sector with the unveiling of the refinery, located in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday commission the Dangote Refinery in Lagos amid expectations that the facility, considered Africa’s largest oil refinery, would impact positively on the nation’s oil sector and the larger economy.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Otedola shared photos of his visit to the facility in the company of Mr Dangote.

“Countdown to the commissioning of the world’s biggest refinery tomorrow. History is made,” he tweeted.

Countdown to the commissioning of the world’s biggest refinery tomorrow 🏭 History is made @AlikoDangote 👏🏾…F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/wqB9tMbXCE — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 21, 2023

The facility is an integrated refinery and petrochemical project, equipped to produce about 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and to generate 9500 direct jobs and 25,000 indirect jobs.

The refinery is one of Nigeria’s single largest investments, with 435 megawatt power station, deep seaport and a fertiliser unit.

From an initial estimate of between $12 billion and $14 billion, the cost of the refinery grew to $19 billion after years of delays.

There are expectations that the facility will begin refining crude in June but experts expect operations to start later this year, reaching 50-70% next year, with a staggered process of other units into 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

