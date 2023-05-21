The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to resume work on Monday, 22 May.

The President of the association, Emeka Orji, said the decision was reached after a three-hour meeting by the association’s national executive council on Sunday.

Mr Orji said the association will review the government’s efforts in resolving the issues in the next two weeks.

“The strike has been suspended and work resumes 8 a.m. tomorrow,” he said.

“Progress made will be reviewed on 2 June during our general meeting where next line of action will be decided.”

The union arrived at the decision to suspend its strike after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the federal government on Friday.

Warning strike

The doctors commenced a five-day warning strike in the early hours of Wednesday following the failure of the Nigerian government to meet its demands.

The doctors, among other grievances, are demanding the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), tangible steps on the “upward review” of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and payment of all salary arrears owed its members since 2015.

The union also wants immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and abolishment of the bureaucratic limitations to the immediate replacement of doctors and nurses who leave the system.

They also want the immediate review of hazard allowance by all state governments as well as private tertiary health institutions where any form of residency training is done.

About resident doctors

The resident doctors comprise the bulk of medical personnel in Nigeria’s tertiary hospitals; hence health activities are mostly crippled when they are on strike.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the strike has disrupted health services across public tertiary hospitals in Nigeria.

