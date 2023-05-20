Some aspirants have resolved to present a consensus candidate to challenge Tajudeen Abbas, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The aspirants, all members of the APC, who have come together as the Coalition of Progressive Speakership Aspirants (COPSA), include Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Aminu Jaji, Yusuf Gagdi and Miriam Onuoha.

They dropped the hint on the consensus arrangement on Saturday during a meeting with a faction of the minority caucus at the Transcorps Hilton in Abuja.

The G7 met with the minority caucus led by Fred Agbedi, a member of the PDP from Bayelsa.

Mr Soli, while speaking on behalf of the group, said a consensus candidate will be announced very soon, and all the members of the group would support the candidate.

He said the lawmakers will not allow the imposition of candidate on the 10th House, adding that their candidates for the two positions will be announced next week.

We have a consensus candidate already – Gagdi

Mr Gagdi, in a statement issued after the meeting, said the group has agreed on consensus candidates for speaker and deputy speaker. However, he did not disclose the names.

“The G7 met with Greater Minority and agreed on consensus candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker but we will not mention the names yet. We reached an agreement based on the best choice of people that will be acceptable to the majority of all parties involved.

“We have formed this alliance to resist all attempts by external forces to impose leadership on the 10th House of Representatives. Be rest assured that the next leadership of the House will emerge from us,” he said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the APC adopted Mr Abbas and Ben Kalu as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

The decision of the ruling party has been trailed by protests from other aspirants who have formed the coalition also called the G7 to fight Messrs Abbas and Kalu. However, on Wednesday, the coalition suffered a major setback as Alhassan Doguwa, the current majority leader of the House, pulled out of the race and endorsed Mr Abbas.

