Manchester City have emerged as Premier League champions again this season even with three matches to spare.

The Cityzens were widely expected to wrap up the title on Sunday when they host Chelsea at the Etihad.

However, the result from Saturday’s match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal meant Pep Guardiola’s men can kickstart their celebrations 24 hours earlier than planned.

City after 35 games have 85 points while Arsenal have 81 points from 37 games; meaning regardless of what happens, the Gunners can no longer catch up with City as they are only left with a game to play.

For Guardiola and his team, it is one down and two more to go as they gun for the treble this season.

City are in the final of the FA Cup where they face fierce rivals Man United and also in the Champions League final where they have a date with Inter Milan.

Awoniyi magic

Taiwo Awonyi who has been in spectacular form lately, scored again on Saturday as Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 in the penultimate game of the season.

Aside from helping decide the winners of the league early, Saturday’s result more importantly is a big boost for Forest who are now all but certain of their Premier League status for at least one more season.

The goal by Awoniyi is his fifth in three games having scored twice each against Southampton and Chelsea.

⚽️ Most PL goals since the start of May

5️⃣ Taiwo Awoniyi

4️⃣ Ilkay Gundogan

3️⃣ 5 players pic.twitter.com/8facSVdJyt — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 20, 2023

With nine goals to his name, the Nigerian striker is Forest’s top scorer this season.

The game

The only goal of the match was scored by Awoniyi in the 19th minute, following a swift counter-attack.

The match began with both teams battling for control in midfield, with frequent fouls disrupting the flow of the game.

Notably, the opening minutes saw Ryan Yates from Nottingham Forest and Arsenal’s Jorginho involved in a couple of fouls.

The decisive moment came in the 19th minute when Awoniyi found the back of the net following a fast break, making it 1-0 in favour of the home side.

Arsenal were stunned and began to press for an equalizer.

In the 17th minute, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus was denied by the crossbar following a corner. Despite further opportunities and Arsenal enjoying more possession, they were unable to capitalize. Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard all had attempts on goal, but either missed the target or were denied by Nottingham’s defence and goalkeeper.

The second half saw similar scenes with Arsenal attempting to find a way through Nottingham’s compact defence. Nottingham, on the other hand, were focusing on maintaining their lead and disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm with tactical fouls.

The approach paid off as they secured a vital result to save their season.

