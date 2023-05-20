The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria ahead of his 29 May swearing-in ceremony after spending 10 days in Europe.

Mr Tinubu arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 3:40 p.m.

He was received by vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase and others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the presidential transition council has released a timetable of the transition activities. The transition activities will commence on 23 May.

Mr Tinubu is facing a rebellion among lawmakers-elect of his party over his choice of National Assembly leadership.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

He also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

When he left the country on 10 May, Mr Tinubu’s aides said the trip was to enable him to plan the transition without distraction.

“He will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions,” Tunde Rahaman, Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

