The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, has concluded the murder case investigation involving the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, and transmitted the case file to Kano State government for prosecution.

The police in Kano earlier charged Mr Doguwa with murder for allegedly killing three people during the 25 February election.

The lawmaker was involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

He was granted N500 million bail by the Federal High Court in Kano.

He, however, accused the Kano police commissioner, Husseini Gumel, of compromise in the handling of the case, urging the police high command from Abuja to take over the case.

The IGP’s investigation, which took over the investigation, team transmitted their findings to the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan, on Friday.

With the findings of the case concluded, the Kano State government is expected to formally file criminal charges against the lawmaker.

Mr Lawan said his ministry would study the case file and take necessary legal action within two weeks.

“I have just received the Commissioner of Police, Kano, who came to submit the case file of Doguwa after they completed the investigation. The case was taken over by the IGP for proper investigation and that was returned to us for prosecution.

“Let me assure the public that the government would study the case carefully and proper recommendations would be issued after the study and that should not take us more than two weeks for necessary action,” Mr Lawan said.

