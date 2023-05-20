The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is making further consultations on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly despite its earlier decisions.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, made this known on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television to speak on the challenges confronting that party over the zoning of the leadership positions for the incoming National Assembly.

The party had recently nominated a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, as Senate president and the senator representing Kano North District, Barau Jibrin as deputy Senate president. Tajudeen Abas from Kaduna State in the North-west zone and Benjamin Kalu from Imo State in the South-east zone are the choice of the party for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Since the nominations, many of the aspirants in the two legislative chambers have publicly rejected the zoning arrangements and accused leaders of the party of being unfair to other geopolitical regions of the country.

Mr Morka while speaking on the crisis said the party will continue its consultation until the presiding officers are finally inaugurated.

“Some of them have come to the NWC to make their point and we threw our doors open for them to come in, consultation is ongoing, it is ongoing,” he said.

“When you do primaries for example, you will do consultations . Nobody says that it must be universal, that every single person must be consulted but that is also not to say that there was no consultation.”

The party’s spokesperson stated that the aggrieved aspirants have the right to demand for a review of the zoning arrangement.

“Even if every single one of the aspirants and every single one of the elected members of the National Assembly were individually consulted, they still have a right to demand review and to demand further consultation,” he noted.

“Consultation is not an activity, it is a process, it is a programme and that is what the party is saying. And that is why we said that we will continue to engage in consultations with respect to this decision because until the final moment, the goal is to actually try to persuade the very last senator and member of the House to accept or go with the party.”

Possible review

When asked about possible review of the zoning arrangements, Mr Morka said the issue of leadership positions in the national assembly has always been very critical.

However, the party’s spokesperson was silent on whether the zoning will be reviewed.

“There has never been a time when the National Assembly leadership or the presiding officer is determined without this level of intensity, it is a serious business. This is the National Assembly, the other arm of government, you don’t go to the discussion of the process of the selection of those who lead that assembly, it is a serious business and we are taking it very seriously,” he said.

“I would have thought that the language of that announcement actually suggested the seriousness at which we viewed the discussion because we were very clear. We said look, we will continue to talk to our members, hoping that we can get them to come to that common ground and we will do that until the voting is taken. It is not just the NWC, we have hosted so many groups who have come to make some of these points. Those who were mentioned in that announcement on their own are working night and day to reach out to their colleagues and that will continue until the inauguration, that is the process.”

