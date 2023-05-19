The founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Subomi Balogun, is dead.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and former governor Gbenga Daniel, expressed their sadness over the passing of the business mogul.

The duo said they received with shock, the passing unto eternal glory of the ‘Olori Omoba’ and Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland.

Mr Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the death of Mr Balogun as a colossal loss, not only to Ogun State, but to Nigeria and the business world.

The governor noted that Mr Balogun was one of the foremost entrepreneurs who took banking to an enviable level in Nigeria.

“Chief Subomi Balogun was a devoted Christian, a loving father and husband as well as lover of Ijebuland.

“The contributions of the late banker to the socio-economic development of Ijebuland and Ogun State was humongous and beneficial to numerous people and entities.”

Mr Abiodun said the vacuum created by the demise of the banker will be difficult to fill, adding that his love for humanity and dedication to the service of God was second to none.

While commiserating with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona and the entire people of Ijebu-land on the passing of the renowned entrepreneur, the governor also condoled with the immediate family left behind by the deceased philanthropist.

In his own message, Mr Daniel said the late Mr Balogun, who was the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, lived a worthy life.

Mr Daniel said the deceased “brought the fear of God into everything that he did and believed in, and united the Body of Christ while promoting interfaith relationships in the entire Ijebuland to the best of his ability.”

He described the octogenarian as an astute banker, who lived a life worthy of emulation by carrying the weight of royalty into his enterprise.

He further said that Mr Balogun lived a graceful life with colour and candour.

“He was a man whom I have the greatest respect for both in royalty and in the business world.

“Yeye and I will miss this great icon of Ijebu culture and business enterprise, and we are consoled that God granted him a bountiful life to a ripe old age.

“My sincere condolences go to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR; The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, Ogbagba II; the entire Balogun Dynasty and Jadiara/Funsegbuwa Royal ruling House, Olorituns and the entire Ijebu people home and abroad for this great loss. Nigeria has indeed lost one of its illustrious sons.

“We pray that the good Lord would grant his repose eternal rest and for the family that he left behind to be able to mourn his passage with great strength.”

