The governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti, has reacted to a judgement which cancelled the votes he polled in the 18 March governorship election.

The governor-elect, whose inauguration is about ten days away, faulted the court judgement in a statement by one of its aides on Friday.

A prominent lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, similarly criticised the judgement and gave reasons why it would have no effect in a thread of tweets.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal High Court in Kano gave the controversial judgement on Thursday, declaring votes Mr Otti polled in the Abia State governorship election as wasted.

The judgement issued by M. N. Yunusa also affects all Labour Party candidates in Kano and Abia states.

The judge held that the emergence of the Labour Party candidates in Abia and Kano States was not in compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

He said the emergence of the candidates breached legal provisions that require the party to submit its membership registers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 30 days before conducting its primary elections ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But the judge turned down the plaintiff’s request to set aside the certificates of return issued to Mr Otti and other affected Labour Party candidates that emerged victorious in the elections.

Haruna Ibrahim filed the suit against the LP and the INEC. Mr Otti and Labour Party candidates were not joined as parties.

Mr Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), was declared the winner of the governorship election in Abia State by INEC in March.

‘Judgement won’t stand’

Reacting on Friday, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the spokesperson for Mr Otti, told PREMIUM TIMES that the judgement was a “nullity.”

Mr Ekeoma contended that the judgement would not affect the governor-elect and his inauguration on 29 May, given that the court “did not make any order with respect to the certificate of return to Mr Otti because we (LP and Otti) were never parties to the suit.”

He said the claim by the plaintiff, Mr Ibrahim, regarding the alleged failure of the LP to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries had been decided by the Court of Appeal in various states and the Supreme Court, which all went in favour of the LP.

He said the plaintiff went to the Federal High Court in Kano because he knew that the matter would have been “thrown away” if he had filed the suit at the Umuahia division of the court.

“Our (LP’s) candidature was not nullified. The last paragraph (of the court judgment) stated that it cannot make any order with respect to Abia because we were not parties to the issue.

“So, if the petitioner now decides to challenge Alex Otti’s victory or his qualification to have stood for the election, he would need to go to another court and join us (in the suit) so that we will come and argue it with them,” he said.

“And because they know that most courts will avoid adjudicating on this matter that had been decided by the Supreme Court, that’s why they didn’t want to join us (in the suit). So, the issue of nullification does not exist,” Mr Ekeoma said.

Lawyer faults judgement

Also, reacting, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in a Twitter post on Friday, faulted the judgment saying there were “so many questions that have to be answered” about it.

Mr Effiong argued that the court should not have entertained the suit given that Mr Otti emerged as the candidate of the LP in June, while the suit was filed on 11 May, months after the LP primary in Abia

The suit was filed outside the timeframe allowed by law for pre-election matters, he said.

“Section 285 of the (1999) Constitution states that all pre-election matters must be filed within 14 days of the event.

“If the case filed by Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim at the Federal High Court in Kano was/is a pre-election matter, it should have been filed within 14 days of the primaries,” he said.

Mr Effiong, who posted copies of the court judgement, argued that the Federal High Court in Kano lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case for many reasons, “principally because the case was statute-barred.”

“A court in Kano cannot nullify primaries outside Kano. The jurisdiction of the Federal High Court cannot be invoked this way.

“Nullifying primaries of candidates, and even declaring their votes scored as wasted votes in this circumstance, goes against all established principles of law and fair hearing,” he stated.

The lawyer expressed surprise that the court in Kano admitted lacking jurisdiction over the candidates not before it by refusing to grant the petitioner’s 10th relief and, at the same time, declaring the LP primaries in Abia and votes cast for the party as wasted votes.

“Isn’t this clear contradiction? If there’s no territorial jurisdiction for the court to grant relief 10, on what basis did the court void the Abia primaries?” Mr Effiong stated.

‘Judgement cannot stop 29 May inauguration’

Mr Otti is billed to be sworn in as the substantive governor of Abia State on 29 May.

“As it stands, the judgment delivered yesterday (Thursday) by Hon. Justice Yunusa cannot stop the swearing-in ceremony of Alex Otti,” the lawyer wrote in another tweet Friday afternoon.

He noted that the judge did not restrain the chief judge of Abia State from swearing-in Mr Otti as governor.

“Conversely, the judge declined the prayer (which) sought to order INEC to declare the first runner-up winner (of the election).”

