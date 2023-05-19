President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Madein as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation.

Mrs Madein’s appointment followed a successful selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Friday in Abuja in a statement by Mohammed Ahmed, the communication director in her office.

Mrs Yemi-Esan said the appointment was effective from Thursday, 18 May, adding that the new appointee will resume immediately.

(NAN)

