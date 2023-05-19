The United States Embassy in Abuja has confirmed that two of its employees involved in the attack on its convoy in Anambra have been rescued alive.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the rescue earlier on Friday following an announcement by the police in Anambra.

The embassy made its position known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

The embassy said that the victims were under the protection of the Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

The statement said that the US government was working intensively to bring to book the perpetrators of the crime.

According to it, two US Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra State are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

“We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

“We continue to work intensively with the Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack.

“We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”

On May 16, a convoy of a US team was attacked by gunmen in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State while the team was on a mission.

At least seven people including two police officers were killed during the attack. Although most of the victims worked with the US Mission, none was an American, officials said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

