The Enugu State governor-elect, Peter Mbah, has sued the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for N20 billion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts.

This comes after Mr Mbah obtained the court’s order barring the NYSC from disclaiming his certificate, which is usually issued to Nigerian graduates aged 30 and below who have successfully completed a mandatory a one-year national service organised by the body.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the judge, Inyang Ekwo, issued the restraining order against the NYSC based on an ex-parte by Mr Mbah’s counsel, Emeka Ozoani, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

In the suit, Mr Ubah urged the court to declare that he participated in the NYSC scheme vide a call-up letter number FRN/2001/800351; Lagos code LA/01/1532 and upon completion was issued certificate of National Service No. A808297.

The governor-elect also alleged that the corps conspired by fraudulent design, suppressed and misrepresented facts in suggesting that it did not issue his certificate of national service with number A808297.

According to him, this is a fact the NYSC knew as untrue, incorrect and which act, he says, constitutes an act of conspiracy.

He also urged the court to declare that the defendants were negligent and maliciously misrepresented facts, which facts the defendants know or ought to know as untrue and ought reasonably to have foreseen that damages would flow from such negligent misrepresentation of material facts.

NYSC participation

An affidavit filed in support of the suit said Mr Mbah, after graduating in law from the University of East London in 2000, returned to Nigeria.

It said he subsequently applied and was admitted into the Bar Part I programme of the Nigerian Law School.

The affidavit added that the plaintiff upon completing the Bar Part I exam had to wait for the Bar Part II programme.

“That the plaintiff in view of the above was called up for the NYSC and was deployed to Lagos State, with the following particulars: Mbah Peter Ndubuisi; Call up letter No 01134613; reference No NYSC/FRN/2001/800351.

“That the plaintiff in the course of his NYSC programme aforesaid and after six months of NYSC, the Nigerian law School scheduled the commencement of the Bar Part II programme usually called Bar Finals.

“The plaintiff was offered admission to the Nigerian Law School by a letter dated 20 June 2002, the plaintiff applied to the State Director, NYSC, for deferment of NYSC year 2001/2002.

“Pursuant to paragraph 12 the NYSC directorate headquarters vide Ref: NYSC/DHQ/CM/M/27 approved the plaintiff’s application for deferment of NYSC Ref: LA/01/1532 of Aug.6, 2002.

“That the plaintiff upon completion of his NYSC service, was issued the NYSC certificate No. A808297 dated 6 January 2003, certifying that he completed the one year of NYSC from 7 January 2002 to 6 January 2003.”

No date has been fixed to hear the motion.

Public attention

Academic and NYSC records of politicians appointed to or getting into public office usually attract public scrutiny.

NYSC certificate is a prerequisite for degree holders to secure a job in Nigeria. Those who are above 30 are issued a certificate of exemption which is also tenable for securing a job.

But graduates who fail to participate in the NYSC scheme before clocking 30 are not entitled to an exemption certificate after crossing the eligibility age.

There are, however, controversies over whether the certificate is required to secure a political office, though nominees for political appointments are often required to submit it for screening.

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, had no NYSC certificate when he was appointed to the office in 2015.

Although Mr Adebayo insisted that he broke no law by failing to participate in the scheme as a law graduate, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), cited the deficiency as the grounds for disqualifying him from contesting for its governorship ticket in Oyo State in 2018.

In 2018, a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who was removed from office after a PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that she had presented a forged NYSC certificate to be appointed to office in 2015.

But in July 2021, she got partial reprieve in a judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that ruled that she did not require NYSC certificate to hold public office, but the court made no comment on the forgery allegation.

The court ruled that as of the time she graduated from a United Kingdom university at 22 in 1989, she was a British citizen who was not qualified to participate in the scheme. As such, the court ruled that, her non-participation in NYSC scheme could not prevent her from holding public office.

(NAN)

