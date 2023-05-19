At least 30 members-elect of the House of Representativeson Thursday attended the formal declaration of Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara) for the race for the speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has anointed Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna) and Benjamin Kalu (APC-Imo) as its candidates for speaker and deputy speaker respectively but other aspirants in the party are refusing to queue behind the anointed candidates.

Seven of the aspirants have formed a group initially called the G-7 with the aim to support one of them against Mr Abbas, However, a member of the group, Alhassan Doguwa, on Wednesday withdrew from the group and declared his acceptance of the candidature of Mr Abbas.

On Thursday, Mr Jaji presented a six-point agenda, as he formally declared his interest in the race.

Speaking at the event on Thursday night at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Mr Jaji pledged to strengthen the legislative process of the House, if elected speaker.

He said the issue of appropriation would top his priority, adding that it would be in line with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Mr Jaji also said the issue of the economy, which he said currently poses a lot of challenges, would be addressed, through legislation that would provide policies that impact significantly on the citizenry.

On the choice of consensus candidacy by the APC, he said, the 10th Assembly would not be a House to anoint someone to discharge responsibility, adding that members would resist being made an extension of the 9th Assembly.

He said the battle to stop any anointed candidate was not borne out of personal interest, but in the interest of Nigerians.

Also, the current Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, said the G-7 is in solidarity with Mr Jaji, to strengthen the House and those who believe in democracy in the country as well as share the belief that power to choose resides in the people.

“We need to speak in defence of democracy. We are not fighting, but for one person to own the institution, own Nigeria and push leadership to us without consultation, will be resisted.

“I want to believe that the Shenanigans done by my brother will not stand the test of time, this group will produce the speaker. We are going to work for democracy and we shall not succumb to any blackmail, ” he said.

Another aspirant, Yusuf Gagdi, while also speaking, said, the G-7 would soon begin consultations, “and when we start, we shall be unstable, we are determined to ensure that one of us becomes the Speaker of the 10th House of Reps.”

A member-elect, Dickson Takum from Benue, who stood in for another aspirant, Aliyu Betara, said, ” choosing the leadership of the National Assembly has nothing to do with the word “I, but We,”

This, he said, was in line with the House rule, which emphasised that “members shall, and not I shall”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 30 members-elect were in attendance, to show support for the aspiration of Mr Jaji.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

