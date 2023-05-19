Lamidi Apapa definantly appeared at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Friday, barely two days after supporters of the Labour Party (LP) mobbed him on court premises and warned him to stay away from the hearing of the party’s case.

Mr Apapa, who stepped as the party’s chair by virtue of a court order, was mobbed by party supporters after Wednesday’s hearing in the case Labour Party filed to challenge the outcome of the 25 February presidential election.

Labour Party supporters who were suspicious of his intention about the petition had attacked him after Wednesday’s proceedings for daring to seek to represent the party during the sitting of the court.

Mr Apapa and the party’s suspended national chairman, Julius Abure, are entangled in a leadership tussle of the party.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, had restrained Mr Abure from parading himself as the national chairman of Labour Party.

Subsequently, Mr Apapa stepped into the void created by Mr Abure’s suspension.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Mr Apapa was booed and attacked when he attempted to brief journalists on behalf of Labour Party shortly after day’s sitting.

But vowing to assert his authority as LP chairman, Mr Apapa appeared on the court premises at 7:30 a.m on Friday.

He took a seat on the back row of the court. He was flanked by his supporters.

Mr Abure and Akin Osuntokun, Director General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign council are seated at the litigants’ gallery.

The crack in the party’s leadership emerged after it lost the presidential election.

The party’s presidential candidate, Mr Obi, is challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu’s victory as Nigeria’s president-elect.

Mr Obi, who came third in the February presidential election, is urging the court to set aside Mr Tinubu’s election on account of fraudulent practices by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC.

He is at the court for Friday’s proceedings where the five-member panel led by Haruna Tsammani will hear Mr Obi’s request for a live broadcast of the court’s sittings.

