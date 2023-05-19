Gunmen in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria on Tuesday kidnapped a yet-to-be-ascertained number of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the incident was disclosed by a witness who called a radio station in the city to announce the abduction of her sister-in-law and colleagues.

The abducted corps members were returning to Rivers State after their Orientation Camp in Ondo State when they were kidnapped around 9 p.m., on their way to the state capital, Port Harcourt.

According to Vanguard, the corps members were abducted on the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road. Five of them reportedly escaped and reported the incident to the Rumuji Divisional Police Station.

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident on Thursday said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Okon Effiong had deployed a tactical team to track down the kidnappers.

According to the newspaper, Mrs Iringe-Koko said some of the abducted corps members have been rescued but did not give specific figures.

A witness, however, told the newspaper a different account of the incident contrary to the claim by the police spokesperson that some of the victims were rescued by the police.

“Those the police say they have rescued were lucky corps members, who escaped the kidnap. What happened was that a group of corps members, who live in Rivers state, were on their way to Port Harcourt from the NYSC Camp in Ondo after passing through orientation in that state,” the witness said.

