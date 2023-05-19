The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescinded the expulsion of Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, by the state chapter of the party.

Mr Goje, a senator, was expelled by the state working committee of the APC on allegations of anti-party activities.

The party, in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the expulsion has been set aside pending a review of the action taken by the state chapter of the party.

“The party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter of our Party,” the party said.

The party also expressed concerns over the spate of disciplinary actions taken by states, noting that the timing is wrong.

“The party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant and cohesive party at all levels. However, this is a highly inauspicious time for these actions, as meritorious as they may be, given the important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government.

“The party hereby directs that action be stayed on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the National Working Committee on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters,” the statement reads in part.

The national body has reversed many disciplinary actions taken by the state chapters of the APC. PREMIUM TIMES had reported the setting aside of the suspension of Barnabas Gemade in Benue.

Also, the party reversed the suspension of its National Vice Chairman, South-south, Victor Giadom, and the zonal secretary, Ita Udosen.

