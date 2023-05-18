The two senators-elect of the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have endorsed Godswill Akpabio for election as the next senate president.

The senators-elect, Godiya Akwashiki and Ahmed Wadada, will represent Nasarawa North and Nasarawa West districts respectively in the incoming Senate.

The endorsement is coming barely 24 hours after the Akpabio/Barau campaign team approached leaders of some opposition parties for their support.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and former Minister of Niger Delta, is the official choice of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu in the race for the seat.

A senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, has also been nominated as the deputy senate president by the ruling party.

The two senators-elect of the SDP announced their endorsement of Mr Akpabio on Thursday after a closed meeting with his campaign team in Abuja.

The senators-elect in the campaign team at the meeting were Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West), Salisu Shuaib (Ogun Central) among others.

