Ini Ekott, a former deputy managing editor at PREMIUM TIMES, has launched a media venture named Pluboard.

Mr Ekott is an alumnus of Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa, where he won the best financial journalist award in the Ghana cohort 2 administered by the University of Ghana and Kenya’s Strathmore University business schools.

According to a statement issued by Mr Ekott on Wednesday, the start-up aims to redirect journalism, especially economy and business reporting, towards a model that actively places people at the centre of content creation, information delivery, and accountability drive.

“For far too long, news has been more about the influential and the ‘newsmakers’ and less about the people and what affects them,” he said.

In the statement, Mr Ekott noted that the organisation’s goal is to bring back the real issues in a fiercely honest manner while executing its primary role to inform and help people understand the world around them.

“The platform will deliver multi-format content, including video offerings, and will constantly work on simplifying the news,” the statement said, adding that their target is anyone knowledgeable enough to consume information in Nigeria and elsewhere.

According to the statement, the company’s branding speaks to its objective: Pluboard is shortened Plural Board, denoting a deck focused on people, the plurality of issues that affect them, and the plurality of information products on offer.

“We are interested in what others are following, but more interested in what they’re not,” Mr Ekott said.

Innovative extras

The statement said Pluboard launched with a small team of volunteer writers focusing on economy and business, politics, security, environment, and technology – areas the company views as impacting people more.

Mr Ekott noted that the outfit started publishing in late February, days before the 2023 presidential election and that the company unveiled its full site last week, with additional sections.

The platform’s reporting approach has quickly gained attention due to its distinctive article structure, he noted.

He said: “Most news stories follow the “Plu-print,” which includes “Key points to note,” “Why this matters,” and “Learn more” sections. Its exclusive and major reports will include a paragraph summarising the article and emphasising its relevance to the public.”

It is part of a deliberate writing style that goes to the point and addresses readers’ peculiarly limited patience, said Mr Ekott, who is starting as the publication’s editorial director.

Pluboard will also deliver innovative extras such as explainers, how-tos, price intel, and product reviews, content it hopes to monetize. It will provide Nigeria’s first dedicated coverage of consumers and how corporate policies affect them.

“With technology and the web, there is information overload; along with that comes fake news. It is true, therefore, that despite that overload, there continues to be a hunger for high-quality information built on accuracy, integrity, and independence. That’s a market opportunity for us,” Mr Ekott said.

Pluboard is starting as a free, ad-supported media site but will gradually transform into a subscription-based service, Mr Ekott noted.

Profile

Mr Ekott joined PREMIUM TIMES at its inception in 2011, having worked at 234Next. He left last year after an extensive tenure that included various pivotal newsroom roles including serving as deputy managing editor. His writings have been published in Mongabay, Africa in Fact, and Inter Press Service, and he has reported for the New York Times.

As part of a team of journalists led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Mr Ekott reported on the globally-acclaimed Panama Papers investigation. The team’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work exposed how the world’s wealthy and influential used tax havens to hide their wealth.

He previously won the Wole Soyinka investigative reporting award and Global Integrity researcher award. Several reports he supervised won multiple awards, including the CNN/Multichoice award in 2016. His most recent investigation into illegal wildlife trade was recognized as a Fetisov Award finalist.

Mr Ekott holds a degree in physics and electronics and has an MBA.

“After dedicating years to the practice of quality journalism, it is time to step further up by focusing more on people and taking a business opportunity,” he said.

