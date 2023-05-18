Activities were largely paralysed on Thursday at public hospitals in the Ogun State capital as the strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) took effect in the state.

When our correspondent visited the Federal Medical Centre and the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, both in Abeokuta, he noticed that resident doctors fully complied with the directive of their national association.

The chairperson of NARD at the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Odubakun Kazeem, said patients in the facility were not being attended to by resident doctors.

He said the strike would continue until the government meets their demands.

“I can confirm to you that we are complying fully. The strike is avoidable because most of the issues have dragged on for long. We have always demanded that the right things be done but the government fails to do its own part,” Mr Kazeem told our correspondent.

At the Federal Medical Centre, only senior doctors or consultants were attending to some patients with the sight of doctors rare in the wards.

There were fewer cars than usual at the parking lots of the FMC and OOUTH, an indication that many doctors did not report for work.

Context

The five-day warning strike, which commenced on Wednesday, was called by resident doctors to press their demands of the federal government to make the work environment conducive for medical practitioners.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had earlier warned against the strike but the doctors ignored the warning.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the chairperson of NARD at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Osundara Tope, said the resident doctors had handed off from the care of patients.

“We have handed over the care of patients to consultants and the nurses are on the wards to also assist them. Some of them may want to refer while some of them may want to manage the patients on their own. So, for some of these patients, I will just enjoin them that they can always liaise with consultants of the ward and see what can be done.”

Pains

A patient who identified herself simply as Adeola, was seen moving slowing with the help of her caregiver, Michael, out of a ward. Barely audible, she said she could no longer stay at the hospital.

“I can’t just keep staying here. With what I have seen since yesterday, I don’t think things can get better any time soon. Doctors were never enough for the number of patients but they are now nowhere to be found,” she said.

