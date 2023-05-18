The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s N71 billion 2023 supplementary budget for the fiscal year ending December 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure is made up of N5.6 billion for the Recurrent Expenditure and N65.5 billion for the Capital Expenditure.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who has less than 12 days to finish his tenure, forwarded the budget through a letter read during the plenary session on Tuesday by the Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor.

Mr Okowa stated that there was projected increase in some fiscal receipts.

He also explained that the supplementary budget became necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and government activities, as well as fund ongoing projects across the state.

Leading the debate, the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo, commended the governor for the initiative.

Mr Onwo said that the budget was targeted at the completion of ongoing development projects in the state.

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to ensure the speedy passage of the budget.

Anthony Elekeokwuri (Ika North East), who also commended the initiative, said the budget aimed at improving the well-being of the citizenry.

Other lawmakers who supported the budget were Solomon Ighrakpata, (Uvwie), Rueben Izeze, (Ughelli South) and Emeka Nwaobi, (Aniocha North).

The majority leader, thereafter, moved a motion to suspend relevant sections of the House Rules to enable it to take the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the house, was seconded by Mr Ighrakpata.

The members passed it following a voice vote in its favour.

The deputy speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill.

He said that it was incumbent on the house to pass the bill quickly in order to achieve its objective.

“I, therefore, thank you for recognising the importance of this bill and its successful passage.

“Dear colleagues, we have just performed one of our constitutional responsibilities to Delta people,” Mr Ochor said.

The oil-rich Delta is among the states that received billions of naira from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a refund for the backlog for the 13 per cent oil derivation money held back by the federal government since 1999.

The refund became public when the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike revealed that his administration had received Rivers’ share of the money.

(NAN)

