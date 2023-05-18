The Akpabio/Barau campaign team has approached leaders of the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for support in the race for the presidency of the 10th Senate.

The campaign team known as Stability Group was led on the visits to leaders of the opposition parties by the APC choice for Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, and the senator representing Kano North District of Kano, Barau Jibrin, who has also been endorsed by the party for deputy Senate president.

The two senators and their delegation met with the leaders of the opposition parties separately in their national secretariats in Abuja on Wednesday.

They were received by the factional chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, and the acting National Chairman of the NNPP, Abba -Kawu Ali.

“In the house, we are blind to party affiliations and that’s why we are moving to meet our leaders. I thank you for receiving us. I want to thank your national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the meeting he is having with our president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and I hope the meeting will be fruitful for the progress of the nation,” he said to the NNPP leaders.

Responding, Mr Ali assured Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin of the party’s support and endorsement.

“I know you are a formidable team. As governor of Akwa-Ibom State, we know how you performed. We know you are competent. So, we are supporting you based on your record. We will support your ambition to be the President of the 10th National Assembly,” he said.

“But I urge your team not to fail Nigerians, especially the youth in the area of employment,” Mr Ali said.

Uncommon politics

In his remarks, Mr Abure commended the campaign team for extending hands of fellowship to leaders of the opposition parties.

He said the gesture was unusual in politics for the ruling party to seek support from the opposition.

“It is usually uncommon for a political party in power to consider accommodating the opposition. It is an indication that our democracy is growing,” he said.

The factional chairman of the LP reiterated the position of his party, which is disputing the outcome of the presidential election but said he was convinced that Mr Akpabio can lead the 10th senate

“We aren’t comfortable with the processes leading to the victory of your candidate. This isn’t the forum to ventilate that, but I need to put that on record,” he said.

“I need to correct the impression that we are supporting Asiwaju. For us, it is a no-go area, but we have no doubt in Akpabio’s capacity to lead the Senate,” he said.

Directive

The factional chairman of LP noted that the party’s leadership had not given a directive to senators-elect from its party on who to support for the senate presidency.

“I want to say very clearly that in most of our engagements with our senators-elect, we haven’t given them any directives. We don’t want to be dictating to them where they should go,” he said.

“Two of my senators-elect are here. Ireti Kingibe isn’t here, but we shall whisper to her. We need a vibrant legislature to promote our democracy, and we hope yours will be a departure from what we have,” he added.

He urged Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin to pay attention to the welfare of Nigerians if they emerge as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Every government policy must be such that it will affect our people positively. The Constitution, in chapter two, states that the welfare of the people and security shall be the primary responsibility of the government. My appeal is that we give attention to the welfare of Nigerians, and the leadership of the Senate can help to make that a national priority.”

