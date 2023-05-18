President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is expected to chair the public presentation and launching of two new books on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event will be held on Friday, 19 May, at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a press statement on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

According to Babagana Kingibe, chairman organising committee for the event, other distinguished guests expected at the book presentation include Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, and Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect.

The books for public presentation are: “STATE OF REPAIR: HOW MUHAMMADU BUHARI TRIED TO TRANSFORM NIGERIA FOR THE BETTER” by Anthony Goldman, former Journalist and ex Africa Editor of the Financial Times of London, and “THE LEGACY OF MUHAMMADU BUHARI” by Abu Ibrahim, a former senator of Southern Katsina District.

Mr Buhari will conclude his eight-year tenure on 29 May when he formally hands over to Mr Tinubu.

