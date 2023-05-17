The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a police officer on duty died in a road accident reportedly caused by a speeding truck belonging to Dangote cement factory in Ogun State.

Five other persons were also injured in the crash that occurred around Saiten Petrol Station, along the Abeokuta-Lagos highway on Tuesday night.

The spokesperson of the FRSC in Ogun, Florence Okpe, told journalists on Wednesday that nine vehicles were involved in the crash, including the Dangote truck, a tipper, a yellow bus, an armoured tank, a Toyota Rav4 and three motorcycles.

She said eight persons were involved in the accident, including seven male adults and one female adult.

Ms Okpe said four male adults and one female adult were injured, “one person was killed, while two came out of the accident unhurt.”

She blamed the crash on speeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Dangote truck driver, who she said lost control and crashed into other vehicles from the rear and later plunged into the river.

According to her, the Toyota Rav4 car went up in flames due to the impact of the collision and burnt some motorcycles.

The spokesperson stated that “The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ota for medical attention.

“One person identified as the police officer, who was on duty, got injured and was also taken to the hospital by the FRSC rescue team, but he later died,”

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the families of the victims and appealled to motorists to always obey traffic rules.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

