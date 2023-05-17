Ahead of the 29 May inauguration, Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu discussed strengthening US-Nigeria relations in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

The US Department of State in a press release on its website said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu this morning to emphasise his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.”

The statement noted that Mr Blinken looks forward to continuing to strengthen the US-Nigeria partnership which is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties after Mr Tinubu is sworn in as president on 29 May.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership representing all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms supporting economic growth.

Also, in a statement from the office of the president-elect signed by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.

“He (Bola Tinubu) urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent,” Mr Rahman said.

The president-elect said without national unity, security, economic development and good governance, Nigeria would not become a better place to live or play her proper role in the comity of African nations.

According to Mr Rahman, Mr Blinken assured Nigeria of a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US, promising to play his part in bringing a sustained and cordial relationship between the two nations to fruition, “saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa.”

Additionally, the president-elect said among his immediate priorities is to deliver institutional reforms and development programmes to deepen our democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Mr Tinubu, who won Nigeria’s presidential election held in February, will be sworn in as president on 29 May to succeed Muhammadu Buhari. Both men are of the same party, APC.

Two of Mr Tinubu’s opponents in the election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are however, still challenging the results of the election in court. Atiku came second in the election, according to the electoral commission, while Mr Obi came third.

