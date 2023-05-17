Some former senators have appealed to a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and other aggrieved aspirants to step down for Godswill Akpabio in the race for the presidency of the Nigerian 10th Senate, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on 13 June.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, which has a majority in the Senate, has endorsed the former Akwa Ibom governor for the position and Kano senator Barau Jibrin as his deputy. But their rivals are unhappy about the party’s decision and Mr Yari has vowed not to quit the race for Mr Akpabio.

However, the former senators, under the aegis of APC Non-Serving Senators, said their position is to ensure peace, national unity and party cohesion.

The former senators, numbering about 76, made their position known at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Basheer Lado, who addressed journalists on behalf of the former senators, said the joint ticket of Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin would assist the incoming government deliver good governance and democratic dividends to Nigerians.

“We, therefore, respectfully, once again, appeal to other aspirants to step down their ambition in the interest of national unity, peace, national stability of Nigeria and party cohesion,” he appealed.

“We believe strongly, Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibril at the helm of affairs in the 10th assembly will further compliment the administration of Distinguished Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima in delivering good governance and democratic dividends, to all Nigerians.”

Endorsement

Mr Lado also said the former senators’ endorsement of Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin is to ensure that the party balances the issue of ethnicity and religious diversity in the political leadership.

“As politicians and beneficiaries of Nigeria’s democracy, we believe that the continued consolidation of Nigeria’s political maturity can only be sustained through Peace, Stability, Unity and Progress of the constituents that make up the entire country,” he said.

“Our support for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the South as Senate President and Senator Barau Jibril from the North as Deputy Senate President indeed is to strike the needed political balance, ethnicity and religious diversity of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.”

He assured the leadership of the APC that the forum of former senators will continue to support Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin till they achieve their ambitions.

“As critical stakeholders, we assure the leadership of the APC, The President-Elect, The Vice President Elect, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibril of our unflinching commitment and support towards the actualisation of this objective.”

