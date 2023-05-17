One of the aspirants for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, says the zoning of the position to the North-west region by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is unjust, hence, making it hard for party officials to preach party supremacy to members.

Mr Gagdi represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State. He said the exclusion of his North-central region in the allocation of the presiding offices of the National Assembly by the ruling party is an act of injustice.

He stated this on Tuesday during an interface with journalists at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

“Why am I elected in the National Assembly? I am elected to represent Nigerians and to ensure justice. Then the party that I seek election under its platform will be aiding and abetting injustice and you expect me to respect that supremacy?

“I have analysed these things to you that even the deaf and dumb agree that there is injustice and then you are talking about party supremacy. What are they talking about? Have you heard anybody from the North-central zone talking about party supremacy?” he said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, reportedly endorsed Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

He also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for House Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The endorsements have been ratified by the National Working Committee of the APC, triggering protests from some members of the party, particularly from the North-central zone, who faulted the zoning template.

Also, several aspirants have openly challenged the party and called for a review.

APC must reward loyalty

Speaking on the decision to zone the position to Kaduna State, Mr Gagdi said given the performance of the APC in Kaduna during the presidential election, the state does not deserve to be allocated the speakership.

He stated that the ruling party only won a single local government area during the presidential election in Kaduna State.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that he will reward loyalty and commitment. He won only one local government in Kaduna State – Birnin Gwari. In a state where you won only one local government you are giving speakership to that state,” he said.

He added that the president-elect is yet to inform him and other aspirants of his preferred candidate.

“We are not against anybody. We are not even against the president-elect, because as far as we are concerned, we have not heard anything from him. We have not heard anything from him whether he has zoned, whether he has endorsed a particular candidate,” Mr Gagdi said.

“Up till today, I don’t believe that what is happening the president-elect is aware of it or it is his own idea. No,” he stated.

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly is scheduled for 13 June.

