A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer has been captured on video hitting a motorist who had confronted him for allegedly damaging his car’s windscreen in Osun State.

In the video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, the FRSC officer is seen hitting the shocked victim who is heard crying and repeatedly saying, “you slapped me.”

The name of the officer is shown as M.J Oni.

Just on Tuesday, Afrobeats sibger Seun Kuti was arraigned before a court in Lagos a day after surrendering himself to the police for slapping an officer. His altercation with the officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos was caught on video that immediately went viral, leading to a public outrage.

The prosecution, led by S. A Adebese and Morufu Animashaun, had prayed the court to remand the singee for 21 days, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

But the court instead granted Mr Kuti a “suspended bail”.

Mr Kuti is expected to meet his bail conditions within 48 hours, his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika ; as well as police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, both said.

The Osun FRSC spokesperson, Henry Benamaisai, could not be reached on phone Tuesday night for his reaction to the incident involving an officer of the agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

