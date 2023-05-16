The Nigerian Senate has congratulated its former deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu, who is in jail in the United Kingdom, on his 61st birthday.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced Mr Ekweremadu’s birthday at the plenary session on Tuesday.

Mr Ekweremadu represents Enugu West Senatorial District in the current Senate.

He, his wife Beatrice and a Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obetta, were found guilty of conspiracy for organ trafficking by the Westminster Magistrate Court, an offence that contravenes the Modern Slavery Act.

Justice Johnson sentenced Mr Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison while his wife was also sentenced to four years and six months and Mr Obetta to 10 years.

But at the plenary, the Senate president prayed to God to grant the celebrant long life and prosperity.

Mr Ekweremadu was born on 12 May, 1962.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

