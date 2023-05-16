The Senate has granted more time to an ad hoc committee it constituted to investigate alleged unauthorised spendings by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The committee, chaired by Yusuf Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central) was constituted at the plenary last Tuesday to investigate transactions allegedly carried out by the NDDC under its 2021 and 2022 budgets without the approval of the Senate.

The Senate had mandated the committee to report back to it within one week.

But, at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, the chairman of the committee said none of those in connection with the allegations had been interviewed.

Mr Yusuf pleaded to the lawmakers for a one week extension to enable the committee carry out proper investigation of the allegations.

“We are asking for the indulgence of the Senate to give us one week because we have not interviewed any person at this point in time,” he said.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, consequently extended the time frame by one week and urged the committee members to ensure they carry out proper investigation on the allegations.

