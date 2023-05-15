On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with N6 billion in money laundering, has been re-arrested.

The EFCC counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the prosecution, in collaboration with its international partners, had secured the arrest of Mompha.

“The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant.

“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court.

“The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking an adjournment that he will be absent today in court,” Suleiman said.

The judge, Mojisola Dada, adjourned the case until 3 July to continue the trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on 21 September 2022, ordered the commencement of the defendant’s trial in absentia after he failed to appear before the court.

NAN reports that EFCC had on 22 January 2022 arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment, on an eight-count charge of N6 billion laundering, which he pleaded not guilty to.

NAN also reports that the court had on 22 June 2022 issued a bench warrant for Mompha’s arrest following his absence in court.

NAN reports that Ms Dada revoked the bail she granted the defendant.

The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on 16 June 2022.

On 10 June 2022, EFCC accused him of disregarding the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities and laundering money received through illegal activities.

Others are retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing pretence, and failure to disclose assets.

(NAN)

