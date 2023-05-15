The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has struck out the petitions filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Action People’s Party (APP) against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The two parties and their candidates filed the petitions marked EPT/Gov/01/2023 and EPT/OG/Gov/04/2023 in April.
However, at the sitting of the tribunal on Monday, the counsel to the parties, Peter Ogah, withdrew the petitions based on the motion of discountenance earlier filed before the tribunal.
Counsel to the respondent, Ganiyu Ogunsanwo, did not oppose the application for the withdrawal of the two petitions.
In his ruling, the three-man tribunal headed by Hamidu Kunaza, agreed with the petitioners and struck out the petitions.
The tribunal also dismissed an attempt by the national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party through its legal adviser for a change of its counsel.
The court said the party had filed no motion or application to inform it of the plan to change the counsel for the party at the tribunal.
The state chairman of NNPP, Oginni Olaposi, had earlier announced the party’s decision to withdraw the petition.
The petition wants the election cancelled over the omission of the party’s name on the ballot paper.
