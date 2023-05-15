A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has described reports concerning his health as “fakes news”, stressing that he is not down with a stroke.

Mr Nnamani, who was the president of the Nigerian Senate from 2005 to 2007, recently lost his wife, Jane, who was reported to have lost her battle with diabetes.

Speaking with journalists at his Asokoro residence in Abuja on Saturday, Mr Nnamani said his family had been battling fake news about his health and his late wife.

Condemning the speculation that his wife died of complications from tummy tuck surgery, Mr Nnamani said she died at the Enugu National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu following a brief illness. He stated that she battled with diabetes.

“You should not believe what you read from social media. People who are mischievous move about to be writing what they want. And again, while I was in Washington, I read somewhere that “Nnamani had a stroke.” Which Nnamani?

“She (Jane Nnamani) went to Enugu National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu to do surgery to remove lymphoma. Last year, she developed a diabetic problem – she was with one of her relatives in the US to treat the diabetes— but the diabetes never (went away). The little surgery at her back was successful. But the high and low sugar was never gone. I saw somewhere that “Mrs Nnamani went to do a tummy tuck”. She had no tummy to tuck,” he said.

Speaking about his wife, Mr Nnamani said he spoke with her on the same day she died.

ALSO READ: Chimaroke Nnamani berates proponents of Interim National Govt

“The last time we spoke was on Thursday during my stopover in Wiesbaden Germany. I like to pass through Wiesbaden in Germany, that is where I have friends, and that is where Julius Berger’s headquarters is. I normally pass through there for periodic medicals. I do annual and bi-annual servicing.

“This time around, I was there on Thursday, and we spoke in the morning. She asked me about my test and the result,” said.

Mrs Nnamani died on Thursday, 4 May 2023, at Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, aged 58.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

