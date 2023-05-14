The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shown his support for Hilda Baci, a chef, as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

The Nigerian Jollof Queen, Hilda Baci, is attempting a Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon (cooking marathon).

Mr Sanwo-Olu on Sunday cheered the foodpreneur at the event, currently being held at Amore Gardens, Lekki.

He urged the crowd of supporters present at the event to continue cheering her on and wished her success.

The four-day cooking marathon, which began on Thursday at 4 p.m., features celebrity visitations, networking, games and brand activations.

The attempt will see Hilda Baci take an hour break in-between every 12 hours of cooking.

The Cook-a-thon is an attempt by the actress and TV producer who has shown her culinary skills on various Television Cook shows and represented Nigeria at the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021, emerging as the winner.

This time, the Nigerian foodpreneur aims to break the Guinness World record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019.

The chef, who targets a 93 hours cooking marathon, has spent at least 70 hours showcasing her culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map.

