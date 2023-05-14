The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 2,518 Nigerians have been evacuated from Sudan back home.

NIDCOM Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said this in Abuja on Sunday while giving an update on the evacuation exercise.

Mr Balogun said: ”As of today being Sunday, this is where we are with the evacuation exercise.

“The evacuation is done through a total number of 15 flights, with four from Aswan, Egypt and 11 from Port Sudan.

“As I said earlier, a total of 2,371 evacuees have safely returned home as of Saturday, May 13.

“The new arrivals just now are 140 adults, comprising three infants and 30 children, making a total evacuation to 2,518″.

Meanwhile, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson NiDCOM, said the Summit University, Offa, Kwara, was among the higher institutions that showed interest in admitting Nigerian student returnees.

Sudan became embroiled in a crisis recently when the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces engaged in a battle of supremacy for the soul of the war-ravaged country.

The Nigerian government, despite the initial hurdles, has succeeded in evacuating most of its nationals from the country without any fatality recorded.

The evacuation efforts of the FG are primarily coordinated by NiDCOM and the Foreign Affairs Ministry in conjunction with Dangote Foundation and MTN Foundation, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

