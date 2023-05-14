The police in Ogun State have arrested four officials of Zefa Microfinance Bank, Ifo, Ogun State, for allegedly pushing one Vivian Omo to death.

The police named the suspects as Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, the incident that led to their arrest happened at Abule Ijoko Lemode in the Ifo Local Government area of the state on 10 May.

Mr Oyeyemi said the bank officials had gone to recover a loan but were told by his wife that the debtor was not home.

Not satisfied with the woman’s claim, the officials made to seize some electronic equipment in the house but were resisted by the woman.

“While the deceased was struggling with the bank’s staff, one of them pushed her, and she fell and was unconscious.

“She was there and then rushed to hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the incident was reported at the Agbado divisional headquarters by the deceased’s daughter, after which the DPO, Awoniyi Adekunle, arrested the officials.

The police spokesperson said the corpse was deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, CIID.

The police boss warned, “Loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering loans from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted.”

