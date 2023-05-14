A security guard at Greater Scholars International School– a private nursery and primary school in Lagos, identified simply as David, has been accused of defiling a four-year-old pupil of the school.

The parents of the minor, who want to be identified simply as Mr and Mrs Olusola, told PREMIUM TIMES Saturday that the pupil complained about “pains in her vagina” and subsequently confirmed that one Mr David assaulted her.

While the parents revealed that two medical reports already confirmed “injury and physical trauma” in her vagina, the spokesperson for the police in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, tweeted that the suspect has been “arrested and is still in custody.”

Mr Hundeyin added that “a medical report that would ensure a conviction is being expected.”

Lagos State, NGO wade in

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVA) also tweeted on Saturday morning that it is on the case and that it would be transferred to the Gender unit of the Lagos State Police Command before it is charged to court on Monday.

“On 3 May 2023, we received a report of this case through our toll-free line and acted promptly by referring the child for medical and psychosocial support.

“We also alerted the Ajiwe FSU Police Division for investigation. The suspect is currently in police custody,” the tweet read in parts.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, the Founder of The Unbroken Foundation- a non-governmental organisation focused on social and human rights, Sonia Obi-Okodo, said her organisation, in collaboration with the Inclusive Social Welfare and Empowerment Foundation, is following up on the case.

She noted that both organisations advocate and challenge all forms of gender-related violence.

“With the parent’s reports about what happened to their child, and the girl’s account of who actually did it to her, it is enough for us to swing into action,” Ms Obi-Okodo said.

Allegation

The incident became public Friday when a Twitter user, with the handle, @Omolomo, accused the school of hiring thugs to threaten the minor’s parents, who had gone to the school to report the results of the medical examination.

The handler, who also posted a photo of the school’s Director and the accused, claimed that the school management had been reluctant and allegedly attempted to sweep the matter under the carpet.

More details

Giving further details, Mr and Mrs Olusola said their daughter, who is now in pre-school, was enrolled in the school in January 2022, adding that they noticed she had been unnecessarily “downcast” before confirming the assault.

“She cried about her vagina pains when she went to urinate on Sunday, 30 April; then we saw bruises when we checked with a touch light. This prompted us to take her to the hospital,” Mrs Olusola narrated.

She noted that they immediately took the daughter to Lifeline Children’s Hospital, Lekki, in Lagos, for a medical examination.

“Upon seeing the bruises, the paediatrician transferred us to a gynaecologist to run a test, who confirmed the injury and physical trauma as a result of an attempted forced penetration.

“We went ahead to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and it was the same result. Though they told us her hymen is still intact.”

Mr Olusola also noted that the 4-year-old said when “she fell down while playing with her friend, the security guard told her there is plenty of dirt in her “wee wee” i.e. her vagina, that he wants to wash it.

“So maybe that was how he lured her. He might be doing the same to other girls in school,” he added.

Parents displeased with school

Speaking further, Mrs Olusola said for the past week, since they withdrew the child from the school due to sexual molestation, the school had not contacted them.

“As a mother, it hurts me so bad thinking about what he did to her and what she went through,” she told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, even as she cried.

“If I were the owner of the school, I would have taken action. If they had put the same energy into trying to resolve this instead of silencing us, it would have been resolved amicably by just arresting the guard without dragging the school.

“We are trying to get justice for our daughter by all means,” she said.

School keeps mum

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the school, only one of the three mobile numbers on their official website was answered.

The official, who refused to give an identity, declined to comment on the matter.

“The matter is already being investigated by the police, so we wouldn’t be able to discuss it. Thank you,” the official said and ended the call.

