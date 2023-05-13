A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has called on senators-elect to ignore religion and ethnicity sentiments when electing the Senate President.

Mr Yari is one of the aspirants contesting for the office but the All Progressives Congress (APC) had nominated a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, for the position and the senator Representing Kano North District, Barau Jibirin, as Deputy Senate President.

The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Friday said the two were nomimated after consideration of the need to show religious balance in the political leadership of the country,

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Mr Shettima are both Muslims and their party was severely criticised for fielding a same-faith ticket in a country with many religious faiths.

Mr Yari is a Muslim from the North-west of Nigeria. However, in a congratulatory message to the senators-elect on Saturday, he insisted that he will not withdraw from the race in spite of his party announcing its preference of candidates.

Mr Yari said the 10th Senate needs a “compassionate, honest and fair-minded” senate president and not the one that will be chosen based on “religion and ethnicity” sentiments.

“This, in the first instance, is the reason you are elected to serve, and this is why you need a senate president that is compassionate, honest, fair-minded, and result driven,” he said.

“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the president of the senate which is first among equals,” he added.

“As I continue to consult on my aspiration to serve you as your president of the senate, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

He also encouraged the senators-elect to come up with policies that will promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the country when they are finally inaugurated into the 10th assembly.

“The division among Nigerians resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments is a narrative we must all work together to change for the country to move forward. You must all think up ways to work towards building a better and united country to make it safe for all.”

Mr Yari advised the senators-elect to ensure they facilitate developments to their constituents while in the senate.

“I congratulate you all on your well-deserved victory at the polls. It is a testament to your popularity among your people and the confidence they have in you to deliver democracy dividends to them,” Yari said.

“You must therefore not disappoint them in any way because your actions, inactions, omissions, and commissions may affect them directly or indirectly,” he noted.

“While in the senate, you should always be reminded that you are indebted to your constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to your people.”

Aside from the religious factor weighing against his candidacy for the Senate presidency, the former head of the Nigerian Governors Forum is one of the three contenders for the office who are facing investigations or trial for alleged graft.

