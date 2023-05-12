The Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has announced the appointment of Aliyu Abdullahi, a professor, as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

Mr Abdullahi’s appointment wasn’t sure confirmed by the university’s governing council, during its 26th meeting held from 10 to 11 May, Jamilu Magaji, the university’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said Mr Abdullahi succeeds Kasimu Shehu, also a professor, adding that the two-year appointment takes effect from Thursday, 11th May, .

Other appointments

Meanwhile, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Muhammad Umar, a professor, has also approved the appointment of other individuals into various positions in the institution.

He reappointed the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor, Kasimu Shehu, as Director, Research and Innovation; Isa Abor, a professor in the Department of Mathematics as Director, Consultancy and Entrepreneurship, and Kabiru Umar of the Department of Chemistry, as Director, School of Basic Studies.

The PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that the Vice-Chancellor also approved the appointment of M.D.A. Bunza, a professor of Biological Sciences, as Director, General Studies; Sirajo Bakura as Deputy Director Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES); Abubakar Musa as Deputy Director, Entrepreneurship; Ahmad Saidu as Deputy Director, School of Basic Studies, and Yazid Salihu as Deputy Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“Their appointments take effect from 27th April, 2023,” the university’s spokesperson said, adding that “The new appointees are charged to bring to bear their wealth of experience in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.”

About new DVC

The new deputy vice chancellor, Mr Abdullahi, was the Director of Academic Planning and Deputy Dean, Postgraduate School from 2021. He also served as deputy director, Academic Planning from 2015 to 2021 as well as Head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from 2018 to 2023.

Mr Abdullahi holds a Bachelor and Masters of Science degrees in Biochemistry from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 1996 and 2006, respectively. He obtained his Doctorate degree in Molecular Biology at the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom in 2014.

“Between 2007 and 2008, he also obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Food Safety and Certificate in Applied Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) from University of Greenwhich and Royal Institute of Public Health, UK,” the university said.

“He started his teaching career as a Lecturer at College of Agriculture, Zuru in 1998. He joined the services of Federal University Birnin Kebbi on 26th May, 2015 as Lecturer I at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, where he rose through ranks to become Professor in 2022.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

