A Federal High Court in Awka, has dismissed a suit by the Anambra State Government challenging the power of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate its finances.

The EFCC had asked the state government to provide explanations about an alleged case of fraudulent misappropriation of funds in respect of data collection exercise for the administration of subsidies to smallholder farmers.

The anti-graft agency also sought explanation from the government on alleged cases of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

Miffed by the EFCC’s enquiries about its financial affairs, the government filed the suit to challenge the commission’s power to probe its finances.

Governor Willie Obiano’s administration filed the suit.

This newspaper reported how Mr Obiano was arrested by the EFCC hours after handing over to his successor, Charles Soludo, on 17 March 2022.

The suit

The Anambra State Government, in the suit, asked the court to determine whether “the appropriation, disbursement and or administration of funds belonging to the state government is subject to investigation by the EFCC being an agency of the Federal government.”

The government also asked the court to determine whether the power of the EFCC, as an agency of the federal government, was not restricted to the matters set out in the exclusive legislative list and if the finances of the state are not matters within the concurrent legislative list as contained in the country’s 1999 Constitution.

It sought to know if the provisions of the constitution do not reserve the power and function to conduct investigation into the appropriation, disbursement and or administration of its accounts to the State House of Assembly.

It further asked the court to determine whether the EFCC can “legitimately” probe the public funds of the government which have been lawfully appropriated by the State House of Assembly.

The judgement

The judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, ruled that the EFCC has constitutional powers to investigate any act of economic and financial crime in any part of the country, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Wednesday.

Mr Dimgba stressed that neither a State House of Assembly nor auditor- general of a state “preclude” the commission from performing its mandate as contained in the constitution.

“In the context of the case at hand, which is whether it is legitimate for the EFCC to commence investigative activities against the named officials of Anambra State Government as contained in Exhibit 1 concerning the manner of the management and utilisation of the public funds of Anambra State, the question posed must be answered against the Plaintiffs and the corresponding reliefs sought denied,” the judge was quoted as saying.

While agreeing with an earlier judgment that Nigeria practices “co-operative federalism”, Mr Dimgba said the commission was empowered to investigate and prosecute offenders for both the federal and state economic and financial crimes under the “co-operative federalism” practiced in Nigeria.

“As such it qualifies as ‘any other authority or person’ empowered by Section 211(1) (b) of the constitution to institute or initiate criminal proceedings,” he said of the EFCC.

“EFCC is the coordinating agency for the enforcement of the provisions of any other law or regulation on economic and financial crimes, including the Criminal Code and Penal Code. The commission has powers under Section 13(2) of the EFCC Act to prosecute offences so long as they are financial crimes,” he added.

The judge said although two Federal High Courts in Rivers and Ekiti States had previously ruled that the EFCC lacks the powers to investigate a state’s finances, he would not hold such a view.

“I am of the view that it is not a proposition that is borne out from a proper construction of Sections 125 to 129 of the constitution juxtaposed with the powers of the first defendant under the EFCC Act,” Mr Dimgba said.

He further said the judges who delivered the judgments in Rivers and Ekiti States might have arrived at their conclusions based on facts different from the facts presented before him in the latest suit.

It is unclear, for now, if Governor Soludo’s administration will appeal the court judgment.

The State Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Paul Nwosu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

