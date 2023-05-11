The Jigawa State students recently evacuated from troubled Sudan have pleaded with the state government to consider transferring them to another country to complete their educational pursuits.

The 162 students who are mainly on scholarship in Sudan were among thousands of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan following violent civil clashes in the country. The student said the conflict in Sudan is not likely to be resolved soon.

Some of the students told PREMIUM TIMES at the Dutse Airport on Monday, after arriving from Sudan, that they were about to complete their medical courses when the clashes broke out.

There are 162 students sponsored by Governor Muhammed Badaru, who are studying medicine in the Sudan. Of this number, 150 are in their third year of study, nine are in their second year of study and three are in their first year of study.

18 other students were sponsored to study in Sudan by Muhammed Ndimi Foundation (MNF) and 30 others are self-sponsored.

One of the students’ leaders, Nura Illiyasu, said the crisis caused a lot of depravity in Sudan government infrastructures as the country’s central market in Khartoum, the airport, and the Ministry of Higher Education have all been destroyed.

Mr Illiyasu said the majority of the evacuated students have only one semester to complete their studies and if not because of the crisis, they should be finishing in the next three months.

“On behalf of Sudan medical students, it’s a pleasure for me to inform you that we have come back home with our lives safely after escaping from the current crisis in Sudan, which is a great misfortune to our studies.

“Sudan can’t restore their affairs in the estimated month or years from this situation…

“Given this, we scholarship students of Jigawa State are seeking for the government to collect our transcript to transfer us to various universities in different countries so we can continue enjoying the sound education that we have started in peace.

“There are universities across the world that offer medicine, especially in nearby countries like Egypt, Cyprus, and Turkey. They offer our courses with very good practical and they can admit us on our conditions.

“We would be stranded and frustrated because all our life and our family depend on this education. We have ambitions, and we are from low-income families. Our parents cannot take responsibility for our studies even in Nigeria. We urge the government to consider this,” Mr Illiyasu said.

The Executive Secretary Jigawa State Scholarship Board, Sa’idu Magaji, said the government is now in the first phase of addressing the problem, which is the evacuation of the students.

The official said the students are being evacuated in batches.

“After the evacuation, the government will assess the situation and come out with the next line of action. The effort of the government to get the students educated will not go in vain,” Mr Magaji said.

Background of the Sudan Conflict

On 15 April, an armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began when clashes broke out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and the Darfur region of the country.

The crisis involves two rival groups: The Sudanese army and a paramilitary group known as the RSF, or Rapid Support Forces. Both groups are locked in a power struggle that has led to the death of over 500 people.

