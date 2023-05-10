The Federal Government and governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, may currently be at loggerheads over the latter’s alleged encroachment of a parcel of land belonging to Federal Government College (FGC), Malali, Kaduna State.

Although Mr El-rufai has less than three weeks to the end of his tenure, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), has approached a competent law court and obtained an injunction restraining the state government from further works on the land in dispute.

A judge, B.F. Zubairu of the Kaduna High Court, on 2 May, granted the FME an interim injunction restraining the state from “entering, developing, or committing further acts of trespass” on the land belonging to the unity school.

Following the injunction, the ministry also wrote to the Inspector General of Police in a letter referenced FME/LU/HQ/S/434/23/1/53 and dated 4 May to enforce the court order.

The ministry, in the letter signed by its Permanent Secretary, Andrew Adejo, requested the presence of policemen in the college “especially in areas where the encroachment is taking place to protect the children and property of the school.”

Genesis

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Old Students’ Association of Federal Government Colleges (FGC) in Nigeria accused the state government of illegally encroaching on the school’s land, calling appropriate authorities to intervene urgently.

The students’ body narrated that the government had in 2015 requested the FME to cede parts of the school’s land to it for use. But PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the ministry declined, citing security concerns.

Mr El-Rufai’s government was also accused by the government of demolishing a part of the school’s perimeter fence, saying the development has heightened the fear of terrorist attack, Tribune Newspaper earlier reported.

But despite the court order and the involvement of the police, the National President of the school’s alumni association, Seyi Gambo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the state has “refused to stop working on the land belonging to the FGC.”

Mr Gambo said since last week, the government “has continued to work at the site carrying out construction without honouring the injunction.”

He accused the police of possible compromise “because they have been saying they are investigating while construction still continues on the disputed land.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the police have reacted to the development, even as its official confirmed the receipt of a letter over the matter.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, the new Commissioner of Police (CP), who claimed to have assumed office a few days ago, Mua Garba, said he did not know much information about the matter.

Mr Garba, however, assured that justice would be pursued on the matter and that it would be seen to be delivered.

He said: “We need to investigate. When the school principal delivered the letter, we told him to exercise patience.

“Since they have gone to court and there is a judgement on that, then they should exercise patience. Give us the benefit of the doubt; we are going to solve the problem.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Musa, he declined to comment on the matter.

And as usual, calls made by our reporter to the telephone line of the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, were not answered.

