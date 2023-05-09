The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State after the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld his victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday in Abuja, the party described the court verdict as the ultimate triumph of the will of the people of Osun.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the Judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country,’’ he said.

Mr Ologunagba commended the Supreme Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that “the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“Our party restate its charge to Gov. Adeleke to continue in his stride to reposition and rebuild the state in line with the people-oriented policies, programmes and manifesto of the PDP,’’ he said.

In Osun, the state chapter of the PDP also applauded the judgment.

The party’s spokeperson in the state, Oladele Olabamiji, said the Supreme Court had upheld the wish and mandate of the electorate.

“We thank God and specially the good people of Osun for standing by their resolve to elect Senator Adeleke of the PDP as the governor of the state.

“It is not good enough to hijack the popular mandate of the people through the courts.

“Elections should be won at the polling units and that is what the Supreme Court has just done to the Osun election matter,’’ he said.

Mr Olabamiji said the people of Osun should look forward to enjoying the dividends of democracy as Mr Adeleke settles down in office fully.

Also reacting to the court’s decision, Teslim Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government, applauded the judgment and thanked God for the victory.

Mr Igbalaye said the people of Osun should expect quality governance from the PDP and from Mr Adeleke, now that election litigation was over.

In Lagos State, the PDP spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, told NAN that the chapter was elated that the Supreme Court reaffirmed the mandate given to Mr Adeleke at the election.

Mr Amode said the apex court’s ruling had put an end to the legal battles and would allow Mr Adeleke face the task of delivering dividends of democracy to the door steps of Osun residents.

“The leadership of the Lagos state PDP and our gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (JANDOR) and members of our party heartily rejoice with Adeleke on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“It is heartwarming and morale boosters for our party in the ongoing various cases at the election petition tribunals all over the country, including Lagos state.

“We are looking forward to getting justice in all our court cases across the country.

“If our judiciary will look at various cases on its merit and be consistent in justice dispensation, hope will be rekindled and our democracy will be deepened.

“Justice should not be for sale, it should not be for highest bidders. All election cases must be considered on their merit and adjudicated impartially,” Mr Amode said.

Commending the judiciary, Mr Amode said judges were expected to be above board without being intimidated or influenced by corrupt politicians in any matter before them.

According to him, the judiciary is expected to be the hope of the people, “but what happens nowadays in our clime worries so many people.

“Our society is what it is today because of the compromise in our justice system.

“The only way our society can be saner and compete favourably with the western world is when evil people, no matter their influence and affluence, power and position, can no longer evade justice in the law court.

“We are happy with this judgment and wish justice will be rightly dispensed in all cases of electoral frauds in the just-concluded general elections.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court in Abuja on Tuesday upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling of March 24, declaring Mr Adeleke as the rightful governor of Osun.

Delivering judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Mr Adeleke as governor.

The panel of Justices led by Justice John Okoro while delivering the judgement prepared by Justice Emmanuel, dismissed the appeal filed by Mr Oyetola, for lacking in merit.

