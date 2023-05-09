The presidency has called on politicians and residents of Osun State to support the governance of Ademola Adeleke as the authentic governor of the state.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday settled the dispute over the governorship election, affirming Mr Adeleke as governor of the state.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Tuesday, the presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari recognised the verdict as well as the role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari recognizes the Supreme Court’s verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well the important role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy,” the statement by a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said on Tuesday.

“With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.”

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.”

The president advised the opposition parties in the state to shun bickering, urging them to unite in order to restore peace and harmony to the state.

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation.”

He extended appreciation to the people of Osun for their contributions to the development and preservation of cultural heritages.

“President Buhari thanks the people of Osun for contributing immensely to the development of the nation, particularly through the State’s rich cultural heritage, the several historic sites and tourist attractions, including the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

“The President trusts that the government will continue to develop the boundless resources in the State of the Living Spring, complementing the roles of the government at the Centre on national development and prosperity.”

