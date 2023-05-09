The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they killed two gunmen in the state on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the hoodlums were killed by police operatives during a joint operation with other security agencies, mainly vigilante operatives.

The police spokesperson said the incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. along Umusiome Nkpor, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the joint operations by security operatives in the state followed tips from residents of the state about the activities of the suspected criminals.

How they were killed

Mr Ikenga said the slain gunmen were among a gang of four hoodlums operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV in the area, but were intercepted by the joint security operatives, who engaged them in a shootout.

“The operatives during the gun duel with the criminals, neutralised two of the gang members, while two others escaped,” he said, adding that the operatives were making effort to track down the fleeing suspects.

Two locally made explosive devices, one AK-47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four AK-47 magazines and charms were among the items recovered from the gunmen during the operation, according to the police.

Arrest of vandals

Mr Ikenga said the police, in a separate operation at about 4 p.m. on the same day, arrested four suspected vandals in Ogbunike, a community in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were caught while they were vandalising a truck suspected to have been stolen in the area.

He gave the names of the suspects as Fidelis Nwusulor, 51, Amobi Iloegbunam, 44, Solomon Akpagu, 51, and Chidiebere innocent, 28 – all males.

“They all confessed to the crime and they are currently helping the police with information on other syndicate members that dispossess innocent drivers of their trucks before bringing them to their criminal hideout at Azu Ogbunike,” Mr Ikenga stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

