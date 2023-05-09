At least four people have reportedly been killed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in a renewed clash between two rival cult groups in the city.

The clash is mainly within some communities around Nwaniba Road which is notorious for cult-related killings and violence in Uyo.

Nwaniba Road leads to a five-star hotel, the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, in the city and the permanent campus of the University of Uyo.

There have been reports of sporadic shootings in the communities since Monday, with some residents deserting their homes.

“Please pray for me. I’m in danger. God, please save my life,” a journalist in Uyo, Nora Iwang, who said she was trapped along Nwaniba Road, wrote on her Facebook page at 9:13 p.m. on Monday.

“Please avoid Nwaniba, it’s not safe,” she had written about four minutes before her cry for help.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with Ms Iwang, Tuesday morning. She said she was rescued out of the community by a friend around midnight.

“I went to Nwaniba to buy some medication at a pharmacy, so I ran into (the) cult clash,” she said. “It was horrible. Something I have never seen before.”

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon confirmed the cult clash in a statement on Monday. He said four people have been killed.

It is unclear for now if the victims are members of the cult groups or innocent people.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatoye Durosinmi, has vowed to bring the perpetrators of the violence and killing to book.

Police have been deployed to the area to restore order and fish out the perpetrators, the police spokesperson said.

The Akwa Ibom State Government in 2018 proscribed 32 cult groups in the state to tackle the rising cult violence in the state.

