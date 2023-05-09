Nigeria’s first Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Monday called “for all hands to be deck” to prevent the escalation of the crisis in Sudan.

She made this known at the 10th General Assembly of the mission at the State House Banquet Hall in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja on Monday.

On 15 April, an armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began when clashes broke out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region of the country.

The crisis involves two rival groups: the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group known as the RSF, or Rapid Support Forces. Both groups are reported to be locked in a power struggle which has led to the death of over 500 people.

Reacting to the incident, Mrs Buhari, who doubles as the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission said: “another humanitarian window has been exposed with the sudden eruption of violence in Sudan.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that the problems are not allowed to escalate. This mission is open to engaging with all relevant bodies in this regard”.

The first Lady further noted that while “kinetic approaches have not been successful in ending conflicts”, she suggested other approaches to used such as “constructive engagement with wealthy individuals to create deliberate opportunities for poverty reduction,

“Engaging the media as a key player to be tasked with its agenda-setting role, educational institutions must introduce a curriculum of peace studies and promote the development of peace clubs in secondary schools. All of these companies play significant roles on their own and in various partnerships.”

At the event, Mrs Buhari revealed her achievements as her tenure comes to an end on 29 May.

Upon her emergence in November 2021, Mrs Buhari said she would construct a secretariat for the mission in Abuja, a promise she said she has fulfilled.

According to her the “realisation and completion of the Secretariat, which I’m very proud to note was funded by the support of the Nigerian government, member states and private donors”.

She informed that the building, which was done within a year and ready for commissioning, will also be a home and hope for other Africa women-led organisations, and a center of excellence.

Also as the President, She said the African Union permitted her to brief the African leaders on the history and mandate of the AFLPM during the extraordinary session of the assembly of the heads of states and governments in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“I see this as a landmark achievement in line with the mandate of advocacy, sensitization and mobilization. Considering the pressure Cy occasioned by humanitarian crises in many countries, the mission impacts on the distribution of educational materials, food supplements, and nutritional food items aimed at supporting their efforts particularly as they affect women, children and other vulnerable groups in the society”, she said.

During her tenure she said she donated rice, books, nutritional packs to malnourished children in Sierra Leone, Burundi, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Senegal, The Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe, the Republic of Nigeria and Guinea Bissau.

Humanitarian support was also given to the victims of the recent Turkey Syria earthquake with the supply of 10,000 blankets on behalf of the AFLPM.

She also disclosed that her successor is the First Lady of Burundi and the vice president, the First Lady of Niger Republic as she promised to remain supportive as the Chair of the honourary Advisory Council.

